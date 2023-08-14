Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $397.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $556.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

