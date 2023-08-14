Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

