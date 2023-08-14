Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $32,135,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $741.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $654.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

