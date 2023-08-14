Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

