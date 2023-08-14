Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
