Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.