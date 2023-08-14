Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $1,769.95 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,769.95 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,874.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,233.33.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

