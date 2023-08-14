Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.4 days.

BZLYF stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Beazley has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 815 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.77) to GBX 887 ($11.34) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 700 ($8.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

