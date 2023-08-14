Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Expands By 29.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

