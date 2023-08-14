Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Cancom Trading Up 4.8 %

About Cancom

OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $29.45 on Monday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

