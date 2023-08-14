Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Capcom has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $23.46.
Capcom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.