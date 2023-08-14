Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Capcom has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

