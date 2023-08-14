Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.32 or 0.00041985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.24 billion and $87.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,545,823 coins and its circulating supply is 343,826,373 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.