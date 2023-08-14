Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.48 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.48 million and $402,812.79 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.84 or 1.00032301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07726545 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $384,121.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

