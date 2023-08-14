BitShares Hits Market Cap of $29.94 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. BitShares has a market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $423,308.05 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,991,935 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

