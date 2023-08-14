Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0028

Aion (AION) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $231.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

