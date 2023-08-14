Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.89 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,918,136 coins and its circulating supply is 174,918,902 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

