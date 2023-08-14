HSBC Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

