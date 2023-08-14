SFL (SFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SFL by 10.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

