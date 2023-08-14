BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
