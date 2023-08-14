BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

