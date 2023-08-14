Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

