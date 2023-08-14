Sachem Capital (SACH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44.
Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 113.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.