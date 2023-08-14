Sachem Capital (SACH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 113.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sachem Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 87,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.