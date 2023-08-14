Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

