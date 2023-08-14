MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 599 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 568,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

