MGO One Seven LLC Buys 681 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $142.97 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

