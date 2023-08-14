MGO One Seven LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

