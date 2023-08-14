MGO One Seven LLC Sells 241 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $292.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.19 and a 200-day moving average of $304.51.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

