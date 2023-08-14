New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

