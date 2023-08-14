Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $169.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

