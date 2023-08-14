Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,302.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,414.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

