Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

JNJ stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

