Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

