Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,740 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.