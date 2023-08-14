Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.