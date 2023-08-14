Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 145 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

