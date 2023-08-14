Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $187.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

