Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,104 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $168.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

