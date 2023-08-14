Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in RLI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 367,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $131.77 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

