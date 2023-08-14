Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Nucor by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

NUE stock opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.