Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

