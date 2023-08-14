Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 579 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $339.96 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.95.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.