Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

