Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. William Blair currently has a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WWW opened at $8.81 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,846,000 after buying an additional 9,517,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,250,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

