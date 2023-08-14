Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $5.30 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

