Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Lowered to $1.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.29% from the company’s current price.

Phunware Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 167.18% and a negative return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.