Citigroup Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Airbnb stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Airbnb by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

