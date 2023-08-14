Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of SUN opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

