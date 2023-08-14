Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $66.49 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

