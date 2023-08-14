CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CBAY opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,192 shares of company stock worth $991,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

