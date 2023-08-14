Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $495.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $423.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

NYSE TDY opened at $383.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.12. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

