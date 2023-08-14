Barclays Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $11.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPAY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $887.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Repay by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repay by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Repay by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

