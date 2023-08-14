Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

KGS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $19.35 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.62.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

